Macfos consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Macfos rose 25.69% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.2756.8211.799.367.145.496.785.345.044.01

