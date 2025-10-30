Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2025.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd crashed 10.48% to Rs 2286.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82754 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd lost 8.55% to Rs 872.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13781 shares in the past one month. Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 6.19% to Rs 8.79. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1418.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 815.48 lakh shares in the past one month. South Indian Bank Ltd plummeted 5.11% to Rs 37.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.7 lakh shares in the past one month.