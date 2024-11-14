Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 574.74% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net loss of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 574.74% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.410.9583.3191.58-0.220.74-0.230.73-0.230.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News