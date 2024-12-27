Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Bapane, Maharashtra.

The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel, Bapane, is set to open in FY 2026 and will be managed by Carnations Hotels, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The new hotel will feature 76 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a spa and other public areas. The Mumbai International Airport is about 43 kms away while the Mumbai Borivali Railway Station is about 28.8 kms away from the property. The hotel is also well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO- managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are delighted to strengthen our portfolio in Maharashtra, an economic powerhouse known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant history. This opening will be in addition to our twelve existing and five upcoming hotels in the state.

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (LTHL) is a leading hotel chain in India, operating a diverse portfolio of hotels across various segments, including upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality service and value, LTHL offers seven distinct brands to cater to diverse guest needs. The company has a significant presence in major metro cities and tier I, II, and III cities across India. LTHL has also expanded its international footprint with hotels in Dubai, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 31% to Rs 29.64 crore on a 25% increase in net sales to Rs 284.37 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 1.25% to settle at Rs 149.75 on 26 December 2024.

