Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Ayodhya and Guwahati

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Ayodhya and Guwahati

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of two new properties Lemon Tree Premier, Ayodhya and Lemon Tree Premier, Guwahati.

As per the terms of Development Management and License Agreements entered into between RJ Corp Limited and Lemon Tree Hotels, these two hotels shall be developed by RJ Corp Limited utilising the technical expertise of Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel operations shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Ayodhya, in the city steeped in divine history, will feature approximately 300 rooms. These will be complemented by a restaurant, a banquet and a meeting/conference room as well as recreation facilities including a swimming pool, a spa and other public areas.

On the other hand, Lemon Tree Premier, Guwahati will feature approximately 300 rooms and approximately 50 serviced apartments with kitchenettes. Additionally, the hotel will also have a restaurant, a banquet, a meeting/conference room as well as recreation facilities including a swimming pool, a spa and other areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story