Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Ayodhya and Guwahati

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of two new properties Lemon Tree Premier, Ayodhya and Lemon Tree Premier, Guwahati.

As per the terms of Development Management and License Agreements entered into between RJ Corp Limited and Lemon Tree Hotels, these two hotels shall be developed by RJ Corp Limited utilising the technical expertise of Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel operations shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Ayodhya, in the city steeped in divine history, will feature approximately 300 rooms. These will be complemented by a restaurant, a banquet and a meeting/conference room as well as recreation facilities including a swimming pool, a spa and other public areas.