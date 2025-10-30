Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 52.81 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 65.58% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.8144.4632.2124.4718.9613.1418.9613.0316.269.82

