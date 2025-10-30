Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 156.56 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 25.63% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 156.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.156.56147.964.764.795.405.804.164.514.463.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News