Lendingkart Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 84.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Lendingkart Finance reported to Rs 84.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.70% to Rs 116.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 290.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.116.89290.03-46.9817.77-107.77-30.57-110.34-33.18-84.80-24.87

