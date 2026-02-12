Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital markets key to empowering SMEs for Viksit Bharat; says SEBI

Capital markets key to empowering SMEs for Viksit Bharat; says SEBI

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
At the India SME Finance & Investment Summit, SEBI highlighted the critical role of capital markets in supporting Indias ambition to become a global manufacturing hub and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, with GDP projected to grow at 7.4% in FY26. MSMEs, comprising over 70 million enterprises, contribute 35% to manufacturing, 49% to exports, and 31% to GDP, making them central to the countrys growth story.

Dedicated SME platforms on NSE and BSE have seen significant progress, with over 1,400 SMEs listed and a combined market capitalization of ₹4.1 trillion. In FY25, 241 SME IPOs raised ₹98 billion, while 232 IPOs raised ₹105 billion in FY26 (till January 31, 2026). Over 350 SMEs have successfully migrated to the Main Board.

SEBI has strengthened the SME framework following instances of misuse, enhancing due diligence, disclosure standards, and governance requirements to protect investors and maintain market integrity. Exchanges are leveraging technology, including AI, to streamline approvals.

Looking ahead, SEBI is reviewing regulations, developing a dedicated SME portal, expanding regional outreach, and promoting corporate bond markets to widen access. The message is clear: transparency, strong governance, and diversified financing will be key to scaling Indias SMEs sustainably.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices drift lower; breadth weak

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

SJVN rises after Q3 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 224 cr

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 0.84%

Zydus update on settlement agreement with Astellas

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story