Capital markets key to empowering SMEs for Viksit Bharat; says SEBI

At the India SME Finance & Investment Summit, SEBI highlighted the critical role of capital markets in supporting Indias ambition to become a global manufacturing hub and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, with GDP projected to grow at 7.4% in FY26. MSMEs, comprising over 70 million enterprises, contribute 35% to manufacturing, 49% to exports, and 31% to GDP, making them central to the countrys growth story.

Dedicated SME platforms on NSE and BSE have seen significant progress, with over 1,400 SMEs listed and a combined market capitalization of ₹4.1 trillion. In FY25, 241 SME IPOs raised ₹98 billion, while 232 IPOs raised ₹105 billion in FY26 (till January 31, 2026). Over 350 SMEs have successfully migrated to the Main Board.