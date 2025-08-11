Aadhaar Face Authentications hit all time high of 19.36 Crore transactions in Jul-25

Aadhaar Face Authentication recorded an all-time high with 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, as against 5.77 crore such transaction during the same period in previous fiscal. The growth indicates its growing adoption, usage and utility for both availing and providing services. Aadhaar Face Authentication solution is also showing a consistent growth month on month as well. The July face authentication transactions are a 22% growth over June. July also recorded the highest ever face authentication transactions in a single day - over 1.22 crore (on 1 July 2025); the previous high was recorded on 1 March 2025, when over 1.07 crore such transactions were executed.

Aadhaar face authentication has also been integrated with the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). It is facilitating eligible beneficiaries to get their social security benefits in a secure and contactless method. Since July, 13.66 lakh beneficiaries have authenticated themselves using face authentication. Overall, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recorded 221 crore Aadhaar authentication transaction in July, a 3.8% growth over the corresponding period last year. Similarly, in July, 39.56 Cr e-KYC transactions were carried out.