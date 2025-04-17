Board of Astral approves acquisition of Al-Aziz Plastics

At meeting held on 17 April 2025

The Board of Astral at its meeting held on 17 April 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Al-Aziz Plastics for a cash consideration of up to Rs 33 crore.

Al-Aziz Plastics is engaged in the business of manufacture of electrofusion fittings, compression fittings, saddles, electrical fittings, Irrigation Sprinklers and Filters, solar fittings, and accessories for the distribution of water, gas, electricity and solar power for last more than 25 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News