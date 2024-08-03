Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 165.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.83% to Rs 3033.90 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 165.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 138.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 3033.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2284.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3033.902284.002.113.09-109.00-72.80-178.10-136.90-165.50-138.20

