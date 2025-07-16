LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.55, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 13.43% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26928.95, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 635.1, up 2.2% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 13.43% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.