Swan Defence and Heavy Industries signs landmark MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for a strategic investment of Rs 4250 crore. The partnership is set to modernize shipyard infrastructure, strengthen domestic supply chains and build a sustainable talent pipeline for India's maritime industry.

This significant investment is a testament of SDHI's commitment toward India's maritime ambition. The Rs 4250 crore investment will be deployed across three key projects at the shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat, that is home to India's largest dry dock, with capacity to build vessels up to 400,000 DWT.

The partnership will infuse Rs 3500 crore for capacity expansion at the shipyard, including slipway, jetties, additional cranes, block fabrication, and dredging. This will enhance the shipyard's capacity to meet global as well as Indian shipbuilding demand. A 200 crore world-class Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Maritime will come up at the shipyard to deliver a certified, industry-ready workforce of over 1,000 youth annually. The CoE will be equipped with state-of-the-art smart classrooms, specialized labs, advanced simulators, and design software systems to enable innovation in ship design, shipbuilding, and retrofits. SDHI will also develop a 200-acre Maritime Cluster within the shipyard for an investment of 550 crores. The cluster will serve as a maritime hub for ancillary industries, suppliers, and support services to foster innovation, improve efficiency, boost local economy, and strengthen global trade.