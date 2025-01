Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit rises 86.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.56% to Rs 94.09 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt rose 86.72% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.56% to Rs 94.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.94.09112.7684.0997.3045.5833.7624.1812.6717.729.49

