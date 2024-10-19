Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 7.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.08% to Rs 498.35 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 7.22% to Rs 35.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 498.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 483.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.498.35483.4713.2313.1563.2759.9248.1144.8135.3332.95

