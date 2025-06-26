GIFT Nifty points to flat opening

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 1.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 2,427.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,372.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 6771.80 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares wobbled on Thursday, with investors still digesting the fragile ceasefire declared between Israel and Iran.

Late Monday, President Trump announced a multi-stage truce between the two nations, urging both sides to hold the line. By Wednesday, the ceasefire seemed to be sticking, just a day after both countries said they had wrapped up a 12-day aerial showdown. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Iran is now "much further" from building a nuclear weapon post-strikes, downplaying intelligence that says the air raids merely bought a few extra months. Trump, meanwhile, credited the swift U.S. military response for ending the skirmish and said he plans to push Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions during talks next week.

Back in the U.S., shares ended Wednesday on a subdued note. The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline, closing at 6,092.16 as investors looked for clues on whether it could challenge its all-time high. The Nasdaq inched up 0.31%, while the Dow slipped 0.25%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wrapped up his Capitol Hill testimony, continuing to strike a cautious tone on inflation and trade. While he left the door open for future rate cuts if recent pressures prove short-lived, he avoided committing to any timeline, despite mounting pressure from President Trump. NVIDIA hit a fresh all-time high after Loop Capital boosted its price target to $250 from $175, pointing to strong and sustained demand for AI chips as artificial intelligence adoption surges.