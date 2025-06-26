Stock Alert: Wheels India, Balaji Amines, Ask Automotive, CEAT, H.G. Infra Engg

Titagarh Rail Systems, Birlasoft and MCX shares are banned from F&O on 26 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Wheels India's board approved to acquire 7,64,533 equity shares or 12.51% stake in Axles India from Forge 2000 for a total consideration of Rs 22.68 crore.

Balaji Amines has received consent to operate the manufacture of ISOPROPYLAMINE (MIPA/ DIPA). Trial runs will be started and commencement of commercial production will take effect shortly.

Ask Automotives board granted approval for entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) for manufacturing, marketing and selling sunroof control cables and/or helix cables for passenger vehicles through a joint venture company. The company will own 49% of the shareholding in the JV Co remaining 51% stake will be owned by TDH