Stock Alert: Wheels India, Balaji Amines, Ask Automotive, CEAT, H.G. Infra Engg

Titagarh Rail Systems, Birlasoft and MCX shares are banned from F&O on 26 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Wheels India's board approved to acquire 7,64,533 equity shares or 12.51% stake in Axles India from Forge 2000 for a total consideration of Rs 22.68 crore.
Balaji Amines has received consent to operate the manufacture of ISOPROPYLAMINE (MIPA/ DIPA). Trial runs will be started and commencement of commercial production will take effect shortly.
Ask Automotives board granted approval for entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) for manufacturing, marketing and selling sunroof control cables and/or helix cables for passenger vehicles through a joint venture company. The company will own 49% of the shareholding in the JV Co remaining 51% stake will be owned by TDH
CEATs board approved raising unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering received an order worth Rs 535 crore which include manufacturing and supply of 560 open Top wagons and long term maintenance contract for 20 years.
H.G. Infra Engineering has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely , H.G. Choraniya Bess, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for setting up of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Gujarat under tariff-based competitive bidding (Phase-VI).
