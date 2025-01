LMW consolidated net profit declines 80.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.87% to Rs 766.43 crore

Net profit of LMW declined 80.46% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.87% to Rs 766.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1213.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

