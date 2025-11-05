LMW consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 821.88 crore

Net profit of LMW rose 67.29% to Rs 40.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 821.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 768.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.821.88768.995.364.1985.0861.9454.9233.8040.9224.46

