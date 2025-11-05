Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 142.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 365.48 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 142.48% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 365.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.365.48353.1714.3411.7551.9741.5242.6532.5540.9316.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News