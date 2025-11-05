Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Pistons & Rings Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Shriram Pistons & Rings Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Shriram Pistons & Rings reported 12.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 124.80 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 15.97% to Rs 1,016.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 192.40 crore, up 14.59%, compared to Rs 167.90 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 9.51% year on year to Rs 718.1 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 331.4 crore (up 7.11% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 126.5 crore (up 6.75% YoY).

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 10.38% to Rs 263.7 crore, while revenue increased 9.86% to Rs 1,708.6 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25.

Shriram Pistons & Rings is engaged in the manufacturing of various products, such as pistons and piston pins, piston rings, and engine valves for various automotive companies in the domestic and export markets.

The counter rose 0.98% to Rs 2,699.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

