Shriram Pistons & Rings Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Shriram Pistons & Rings reported 12.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 124.80 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 15.97% to Rs 1,016.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 192.40 crore, up 14.59%, compared to Rs 167.90 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 9.51% year on year to Rs 718.1 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 331.4 crore (up 7.11% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 126.5 crore (up 6.75% YoY).