Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 5621.75 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 29.73% to Rs 1477.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1139.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 5621.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4163.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.32% to Rs 5332.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4324.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 20214.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15061.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

