Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 73.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 951.99 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals declined 73.61% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 951.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 897.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.08% to Rs 164.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 4436.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4595.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

951.99897.674436.094595.463.412.078.307.7557.6598.69404.63345.3632.4574.17303.13250.5519.8475.17164.7799.81

