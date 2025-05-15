Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 12.69 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 4.95% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.05% to Rs 20.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 54.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.6912.4954.0051.3129.7130.1031.2029.926.706.5228.6425.776.536.3327.9725.054.884.6520.8318.59

