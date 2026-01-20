Lodha commits further investment of Rs 1 lakh crore for development of data centre in Maharashtra

Four months after Lodha Developers signed a memorandum of understanding of Rs 30,000 crore with Maharashtra government to develop a data centre in the state, it has committed to another Rs 1 lakh crore. On 19 January, Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO of Lodha, signed an MoU with the government of Maharashtra in the backdrop of World Economic Forum at Davos. With the total investment of Rs 1.3 lakh crores on approximately 2.5 gigawatt data centre park, it is slated to be the largest in the country.

In September last year, Lodha Developers had signed an agreement for Rs 30,000 crores with Maharashtra government to develop a data centre under the government Green Integrated Data Centre Park policy. The latest agreement of another Rs 1 lakh crore will bolster the group's commitment to Maharashtra's growth.