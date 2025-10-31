Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 86.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 3798.50 crore

Net profit of Lodha Developers rose 86.50% to Rs 788.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 422.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 3798.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2625.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3798.502625.7029.1826.811032.20626.40960.80559.90788.70422.90

