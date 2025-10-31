Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 7.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 7.06% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.581.4676.5878.771.101.151.081.120.790.85

