Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 244.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.765.6813.912.461.610.861.170.350.860.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News