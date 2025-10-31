Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 67.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.86% to Rs 1841.35 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 67.64% to Rs 362.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1120.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.86% to Rs 1841.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2826.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1841.352826.7445.6164.24533.281477.08505.511453.67362.421120.08

