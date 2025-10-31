Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 67.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 67.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 34.86% to Rs 1841.35 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 67.64% to Rs 362.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1120.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.86% to Rs 1841.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2826.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1841.352826.74 -35 OPM %45.6164.24 -PBDT533.281477.08 -64 PBT505.511453.67 -65 NP362.421120.08 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 7.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Nam Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.89% in the September 2025 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story