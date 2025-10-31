Nam Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.81% to Rs 8.56 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.81% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.5619.823.041.160.270.250.230.220.170.17

