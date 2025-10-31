Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 356.55 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 66.89% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 356.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 351.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.356.55351.8351.7660.6318.1725.7710.5117.8610.4931.68

