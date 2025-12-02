Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over electoral roll revision

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over electoral roll revision

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The second day of the winter session turned turbulent on Tuesday (2 December 2025) as Parliament was adjourned at 2:05 PM following sustained protests by the Opposition demanding an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Lok Sabha saw three adjournments through the day, with the first coming just minutes after the House assembled at 11 AM. Even during the brief periods when the House reconvened, disruptions continued, though ministers managed to table reports and take up a part of Question Hour.

Outside Parliament, senior Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi staged a demonstration seeking a rollback of the SIR exercise. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the protests, arguing that the Opposition was needlessly disrupting proceedings despite the governments readiness to debate any issue. He said Parliament has a full agenda and urged MPs to allow the smooth conduct of business.

The winter session, which began on 1 December and includes 15 sittings over 19 days, has 13 bills lined up for consideration, among them the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Websol Energy System jumps after signing MoU with Linton to explore PV manufacturing

Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares decline

Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story