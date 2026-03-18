Lokesh Machines has secured an order worth Rs 9.50 crore from the Directorate General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the supply of the latest SMG (9x19mm carbine) along with accessories.

According to an exchange filing, the total order value stands at Rs 9,50,01,741 and the project is scheduled to be executed within 180 days from the date of issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.