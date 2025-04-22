Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q4 PAT slumps 65% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,103.90 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 64.5% to Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations surged 139.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 157.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys net profit fell by 61.82%, decreasing from Rs 3.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7.33% QoQ, rising from Rs 146.69 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1.93 crore during the quarter, down 47.69% QoQ and up 29.53% YoY.

Total expenses stood at Rs 155.60 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 (up 8.47% QoQ and up 141.09% YoY). Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 131.25 crore (down 24.27% QoQ and up 152.64% YoY) and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 5.64 crore (up 20.77% QoQ and up 124.70% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit soared 240.51% to Rs 17.23 crore on a 186.83% jump in revenue to Rs 573.75 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

