Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 895.91 points or 1.62% at 54283.53 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 4.75%), Blue Star Ltd (down 3.94%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 3.36%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.96%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.75%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.73%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.9%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.39%), and Supreme Industries Ltd (down 0%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1056.37 or 2.34% at 44100.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 152.27 points or 1.1% at 13708.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.05 points or 0.17% at 22921.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 103.42 points or 0.14% at 75893.44.

On BSE,800 shares were trading in green, 3090 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

