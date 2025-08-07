Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree bags Rs 792 crore PAN 2.0 project from CBDT

LTIMindtree bags Rs 792 crore PAN 2.0 project from CBDT

Aug 07 2025
LTIMindtree announced that it has secured a Rs 792 crore contract from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to transform India's Permanent Account Number (PAN) infrastructure through the PAN 2.0 project.

As part of the Government-to-Citizen (G2C) initiative, the company will design, build, and manage an integrated digital platform that consolidates PAN and TAN services. This project is a key component of the governments e-governance efforts aimed at making it easier for citizens and businesses to access and manage one of Indias core financial identity systems.

According to an exchange filing, LTIMindtree will be responsible for designing, building, and operating the full technology backbone, which includes infrastructure, security, automation, and ongoing operations. The company will deliver an end-to-end digital AI ecosystem covering the entire PAN service lifecycle from application and validation to printing and dispatch all through a user-friendly platform. This aligns with the governments initiative to provide services to Indian citizens through seamless digital channels.

The project scope involves migrating existing PAN data using AI-led deduplication and securely integrating it with the Aadhaar Data Vault. It also includes establishing robust infrastructure such as a Data Centre (DC), Disaster Recovery (DR) site, Network Operations Centre (NOC), and Security Operations Centre (SOC). LTIMindtree will set up operational facilities at the Income Tax Department premises and implement a call centre, multilingual helpdesk, and grievance redressal system to support citizens. Additionally, the company will oversee audit and certification processes to ensure compliance and quality assurance while providing long-term operations and maintenance to keep the platform reliable, secure, and scalable.

Scheduled for rollout over the next 18 months, PAN 2.0 is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and transparency of tax identity services in India. Beyond operational improvements, the project strengthens the governments broader digital transformation strategy by introducing smarter processes, stronger safeguards, and improved access for millions of users. For LTIMindtree, this mandate marks a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to deliver impactful, national-scale digital solutions.

Venu Lambu, CEO and managing director of LTIMindtree, said, Were honoured to be entrusted with building this next-generation platform, PAN 2.0 is a flagship opportunity to demonstrate how AI and technology can elevate the everyday experience of citizens. It strengthens our partnership with the Government of India and reflects our shared commitment to building a resilient, future-ready public digital infrastructure.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients.

The scrip declined 1.04% to Rs 4,985 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 07 2025

