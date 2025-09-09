Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with OKQ8, one of the largest fuel companies in the Nordic region. This renewal underscores LTIMindtree's role as a trusted technology partner, strengthening its collaboration with OKQ8 to support their digital transformation goals.

The extended partnership will focus on optimizing OKQ8's technology landscape, spanning Cloud and Infrastructure Management, Application Development and Maintenance for both modern and legacy systems, advanced Data Analytics, CRM, and ERP services powered by Microsoft Dynamics. LTIMindtree will also integrate AI-driven processes to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and sustainability, enabling OKQ8 to achieve greater innovation, cost efficiency, and scalability.

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage its cutting-edge solutions and technical expertise to optimize OKQ8's core platforms, ensuring improved performance, operational efficiency, and sustainability advancements. The renewal of this partnership testifies the shared vision of LTIMindtree and OKQ8 to achieve growth through innovative solutions and technology excellence, navigating challenges together and driving advancements across the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

