LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

LTIMindtree has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with OKQ8, one of the largest fuel companies in the Nordic region. This renewal underscores LTIMindtree's role as a trusted technology partner, strengthening its collaboration with OKQ8 to support their digital transformation goals.

The extended partnership will focus on optimizing OKQ8's technology landscape, spanning Cloud and Infrastructure Management, Application Development and Maintenance for both modern and legacy systems, advanced Data Analytics, CRM, and ERP services powered by Microsoft Dynamics. LTIMindtree will also integrate AI-driven processes to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and sustainability, enabling OKQ8 to achieve greater innovation, cost efficiency, and scalability.