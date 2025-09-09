Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2025.

Moschip Technologies Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 236.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.47% to Rs 115.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 4.27% to Rs 46.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.62 lakh shares in the past one month. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd dropped 3.89% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 118.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53.38 lakh shares in the past one month.