Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2025.

Moschip Technologies Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 236.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.47% to Rs 115.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 4.27% to Rs 46.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd dropped 3.89% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 118.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd shed 3.79% to Rs 348.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49627 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

