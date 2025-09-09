Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of 870 MWac/1218 MWp Grid Connected Ground Mount Solar Power Project, which includes a 33kV/400kV Substation and transmission line works. The project scope also covers two years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Services. The order is valued at Rs 1,252.43 crore and is to be completed in FY 2026-27.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

