Vadilal Inds gains on appointing Himanshu Kanwar as CEO

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Vadilal Industries surged 3.07% to Rs 5,296 after the company's board appointed Himanshu Kanwar as the chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 29 September 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the board at its meeting held on 9 September 2025, approved Kanwars appointment based on the recommendation of the nomination & remuneration committee. He will serve as CEO and Key Managerial Personnel for a tenure of five years, starting from 29 September 2025.

Kanwar is a seasoned consumer business leader with over 20 years of experience spanning FMCG giants and high-growth consumer startups. He brings a unique combination of traditional brand-building expertise and modern digital fluency, positioning him to drive innovation, market transformation, and sustainable value creation.

Currently, Kanwar serves as General Manager, Growth & Marketing Practice at XTO10X, where he mentors fast-scaling consumer businesses across sectors such as beauty, food, fintech, and OTT. His focus lies in helping founders sharpen growth strategies, expand digital channels, and build organizational capabilities.

During his tenure at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Kanwar held multiple senior leadership roles, including Business Head of Ice Creams, where he led strategic acquisitions, disruptive innovations, and margin expansion. As Global Brand Director for HULs South Asia Haircare portfolio, he managed brand strategy, innovation pipelines, and positioning for several iconic personal care brands, strengthening HULs market leadership.

Kanwars early career involved managing leading Indian household brands in detergents and beverages, complemented by frontline sales leadership roles that enhanced his commercial acumen.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta with a specialization in Marketing and a Computer Engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering, Kanwar is recognized for blending analytical rigor, brand expertise, and an entrepreneurial mindset. He is widely regarded as a leader who bridges the gap between established FMCG companies and emerging digital-first businesses.

The company also confirmed that Kanwar is not barred from holding the office of CEO by any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other authority.

Vadilal Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing ice-cream, flavored milk, frozen dessert, processed foods, other dairy products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 13.5% to Rs 66.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 77.42 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 9% YoY to Rs 505.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

