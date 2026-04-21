LTM Ltd has added 8.81% over last one month compared to 7.64% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.77% rise in the SENSEX

LTM Ltd lost 1.06% today to trade at Rs 4668.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.23% to quote at 30383.77. The index is up 7.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 0.88% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 0.81% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 9.86 % over last one year compared to the 0.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.