LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 4784.9, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.56% in last one year as compared to a 0.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4784.9, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24596.1. The Sensex is at 78596.7, up 0.12%. LTM Ltd has risen around 16.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31547.7, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.43 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4788.8, up 1.82% on the day. LTM Ltd is down 5.56% in last one year as compared to a 0.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 26.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.