L&T Technology Services announced the launch of AgenticIQ, an end-to-end Agentic AI platform purpose-built for engineering and manufacturing organizations. Designed to help enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots, AgenticIQ enables autonomous, multi-agent workflows across engineering, product development, manufacturing, industrial operations and customer experience, accelerating the adoption of Engineering Intelligence at scale.

As enterprises increase investments in AI, many initiatives continue to struggle to move beyond proof-of concepts into production. Disconnected engineering systems, manual processes and highly regulated environments often prevent organizations from scaling autonomous AI while maintaining governance, security and operational reliability.

Built on LTTS' portfolio of Engineering Intelligence solutions, AgenticIQ transforms proven engineering capabilities into specialized, reusable AI agents through a planning-first architecture that is embedded directly into engineering and production workflows and designed to operate within enterprise governance boundaries. The platform helps safeguard critical data, intellectual property and regulatory compliance while laying the foundation for LTTS' next-generation Engineering Intelligence solutions and an Agentic led engineering delivery model, enabling faster development and deployment of AI-powered solutions.