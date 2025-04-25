LTTS tumbles as Q4 PAT slides 4% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 38/sh

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) dropped 6.24% to Rs 4,200.15 after its consolidated net profit declined 3.5% to Rs 311.1 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 322.4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,982.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter, marking a 12.42% increase from Rs 2,653.0 crore reported in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT firm reported an 8.74% decline in net profit, while revenue rose by 17.53% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 440.80 crore during the quarter, down 2.86% QoQ and 9.28% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 475.5 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a decline of 3.88% QoQ and 5.43% YoY. The EBITDA margin fell to 15.9% in Q4 FY25 from 19.8% in Q4 FY24 and 18.6% in Q3 FY25. EBIT margin dropped to 13.2% in Q4 FY25, compared to 16.9% in Q4 FY24 and 15.9% in Q3 FY25.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue stood at $345.1 million in Q4 FY25, registering growth of 10.7% QoQ and growth of 13.1% YoY. In constant currency, the firm reported a rise of 10.5% QoQ and a 14.2% increase on a YoY basis.

During the quarter, LTTS signed one $80 million deal, one $50 million deal, along with deals worth $30 million and $20 million, and three deals valued at $10 million each.

At the end of Q3 FY25, the patent portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,502, out of which 929 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS, and employee strength stood at 24,258.

Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director of LTTS, said, In Q4, we continued our large deal momentum, recording the highest-ever TCV bookings. The large deal pipeline has been robust on the back of value enhancement across the clients product lifecycle and digital transformation journey. We delivered 8.9% revenue growth in constant currency in FY25. In Q4, we had strong sequential growth of 10.7%, which was led by the tech and sustainability segments in a quarter of tightening market conditions.

During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Intelliswift, allowing us to address new markets in service-led sectors. We achieved three notable milestones: crossing Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue, surpassing 1,500 patent filings, and being officially recognized as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. for the second year in a row and in Japan for the first time ever.

As we step into FY26, we see the technology landscape tilting sharply towards AI and automation, providing us with new opportunities to develop AI-led solutions. Based on the large deal bookings closed during the quarter, in our view, FY26 will be a better year than FY25. We also reaffirm our medium-term outlook of $2 billion revenue.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The proposed final dividend will be paid within 30 days of shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes.

