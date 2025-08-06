Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 922.52 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 5.88% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 922.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 765.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.922.52765.798.877.5479.9772.5348.2846.1236.1934.18

