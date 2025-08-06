Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 22.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 53.55 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 22.42% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 53.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.5554.3219.9815.5211.329.258.687.026.175.04

