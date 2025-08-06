Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 1601.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 29.66% to Rs 83.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 1601.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2021.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1601.002021.001.947.57179.00235.00105.00157.0083.00118.00

