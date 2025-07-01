Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA approval for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38%. Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38% is bioequivalent to Lotemax SM Ophthalmic Gel of Bausch & Lomb Inc. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file for this product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38% (RLD Lotemax SM) had an estimated annual sale of USD 29 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT May 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree introduced its GCC-as-a-Service

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,924 units in June'25

Maruti Suzuki India records 6.26% decline in June sales

GST collection gains around 6% in June-25

Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Savings Bond 2020 unchanged at 8.05%

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story