LTIMindtree introduced its GCC-as-a-Service. The services cater to organizations that may want to set up GCCs, scale their existing ones to optimize costs and create added value. The catalogue covers a spectrum of Build, Operate, Transform and Transfer services, offering clients the option to pick and choose what they require.
GCC-as-a-Service commercials are designed on a per-seat or per service basis to ensure cost optimization and value realization. LTIMindtree's Talent Solutions, part of our Build Services enables clients efficiently onboard business-ready talent from day one through its in-house AI-powered talent acquisition ecosystem. As a part of Transform Services, the Company provides industry specific offerings; technological solutions and frameworks that lead to acceleration of value realization. Clients will be able to leverage its BlueVerse Agentic AI Ecosystem with industry and function specific agents as well as its AI studios across the world to accelerate their AI journey.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
